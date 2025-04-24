Former Illinois Basketball Star Kendrick Nunn Wins Euroleague MVP
Chicago has churned out its share of basketball talents, but few of them have achieved the international success that Kendrick Nunn has. The former Illinois guard, who recently signed a contract that highest-paid player in the EuroLeague, delivered on the investment by earning the league’s MVP award Wednesday.
Nunn, out of Chicago's Simeon, had an outstanding season for Panathinaikos, averaging 20.9 points and 4.4 assists for a squad that is a serious contender to win a league title.
He has displayed the talent he flashed during his three years in Champaign, where he averaged 15.5 points as a junior. He wrapped up his college career at Oakland, averaging a mind-boggling 25.9 points and shooting 39.4 percent from beyond the arc, before turning pro.
After going undrafted, Nunn quickly proved he was an NBA-level talent, averaging 15.5 points as a rookie for the Miami Heat, and finishing second in the Rookie of the Year race (Memphis superstar Ja Morant won the award).
Injury derailed Nunn's second season with the Heat and derailed his career momentum. He spent two more seasons in the NBA, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards, before heading overseas.
Nunn seems to have found a home after signing with Panathinaikos last season (and since inking the big extension). He now has two terrific seasons in Greece under his belt, and in the weeks ahead he'll take aim at a EuroLeague championship repeat.