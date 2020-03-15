VIDEO: SI's Pat Forde On Emotional Seniors Having Seasons End Abruptly

Due to the concerns over the COVID-19 health epidemic, the NCAA released a statement Thursday afternoon announcing an unprecedented decision of canceling the 2020 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

In this video, Sports Illustrated reporter/columnist Pat Forde discusses the emotional situation for college seniors after their seasons end all of a sudden.

The Big Ten Conference released a statement shortly after the NCAA's statement canceling all canceling all sports through the end of the academic year.