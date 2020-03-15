IlliniNow
VIDEO: SI's Pat Forde On Emotional Seniors Having Seasons End Abruptly

Matthew Stevens

Due to the concerns over the COVID-19 health epidemic, the NCAA released a statement Thursday afternoon announcing an unprecedented decision of canceling the 2020 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

In this video, Sports Illustrated reporter/columnist Pat Forde discusses the emotional situation for college seniors after their seasons end all of a sudden.

The Big Ten Conference released a statement shortly after the NCAA's statement canceling all canceling all sports through the end of the academic year.

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that in addition to the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions," the statement reads. "In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future. The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

