VIDEO: Minnesota Coach Richard Pitino After 59-51 Loss At Illinois

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino after the 59-51 loss to No. 19 Illinois inside State Farm Center on Jan. 30, 2020. 

The Gophers (11-10, 5-6) rank highly among the nation’s college basketball teams in several categories. Minnesota is 30th in blocked shots per game (B1G: 3rd), and 41st in assists per game (B1G: 3rd). Daniel Oturu is eighth in rebounds per game (Big Ten: first), 22nd in the country in blocks (Big Ten: second), and 30th in field goal percentage (Big Ten: second). Oturu’s 11 double-doubles rank 11th in the country and second in the Big Ten. Marcus Carr is eighth in the country in assists per game (Big Ten: second) and leads the Big Ten in minutes per game (NCAA: 19th). Oturu is also the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer, trailing Iowa’s Luka Garza (23.1 ppg). Gabe Kalscheur leads the Big Ten in total 3-pointers made and treys per game.

"(Illinois) has got length, they've got talent, Kofi Cockburn is one of the best bigs in the country and obviously have big-time potential," Pitino said after the game."

Basketball

LIVE BLOG: No. 19 Illini return home to play Minnesota

No. 19 Illinois returns to State Farm Center tonight, hosting Minnesota (6:30 p.m. CT, FS1).

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Players After 59-51 Win Over Minnesota

Illinois players (From L-R: Da'Monte Williams, Andres Feliz and Kofi Cockburn) talk about the No. 19 Illini's 59-51 win over Minnesota.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood After 59-51 Win Over Minnesota

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talked to reporters about the 59-51 win over Minnesota on Jan. 30, 2020.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Whitman's Words & Underwood's Work Lead Illini Basketball Back To Relevance

Nearly three years ago, Josh Whitman warned everybody that 10 years of irrelevance could turn to 30 quickly. Now, don't worry -it won't.

Matthew Stevens

Da'Monte Begins With 'D' - Williams' Defense Leads No. 19 Illini To Victory

Williams had a steal, block, and a rebound in each of Minnesota’s final critical possessions to ensure No. 19 Illinois escapes with a 59-51 win

Matthew Stevens

Minnesota at No. 19 Illinois: Three In The Key Preview & Prediction

No. 19 Illinois returns to State Farm Center hosting Minnesota hoping to extend the Big Ten’s longest active winning streak to seven games.

Matthew Stevens

Two Former Illini Players Make 2020 XFL Rosters

Former Illinois players Jaylen Dunlap and Gimel President will play in the inaugural season of the relaunch of the XFL.

Matthew Stevens

‘He’s a lottery pick’ - Minnesota's Daniel Oturu Provides Kofi Cockburn His Most Difficult Challenge

Minnesota center Daniel Oturu is a projected lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and is averaging a double-double for the Gophers this season.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On The Impact Of Kobe Bryant's Death

Illinois coach Brad Underwood talks about how the death of Kobe Bryant has affected his team's players over the last few days.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On Minnesota & His Big Ten-Leading Team

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks to reporters about the upcoming matchup vs. Minnesota and his Big Ten-leading squad.

Matthew Stevens