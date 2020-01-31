VIDEO: Minnesota Coach Richard Pitino After 59-51 Loss At Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino after the 59-51 loss to No. 19 Illinois inside State Farm Center on Jan. 30, 2020.

The Gophers (11-10, 5-6) rank highly among the nation’s college basketball teams in several categories. Minnesota is 30th in blocked shots per game (B1G: 3rd), and 41st in assists per game (B1G: 3rd). Daniel Oturu is eighth in rebounds per game (Big Ten: first), 22nd in the country in blocks (Big Ten: second), and 30th in field goal percentage (Big Ten: second). Oturu’s 11 double-doubles rank 11th in the country and second in the Big Ten. Marcus Carr is eighth in the country in assists per game (Big Ten: second) and leads the Big Ten in minutes per game (NCAA: 19th). Oturu is also the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer, trailing Iowa’s Luka Garza (23.1 ppg). Gabe Kalscheur leads the Big Ten in total 3-pointers made and treys per game.

"(Illinois) has got length, they've got talent, Kofi Cockburn is one of the best bigs in the country and obviously have big-time potential," Pitino said after the game."