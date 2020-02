CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg talks to reporters following a 71-59 loss at Illinois, which was the Cornhuskers 12th-straight loss.

Nebraska (7-20, 2-14) was without starter Cam Mack as the sophomore was inactive with what team officials were calling an illness. The Cornhuskers, who have now lost 12 in a row and 17 in a row away from home