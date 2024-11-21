Former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. Explodes in G-League Debut
After receiving limited playing time through the first month of NBA action, rookie guard Terrence Shannon Jr. on Tuesday was sent by the Minnesota Timberwolves to the franchise's G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.
A day later, Shannon, the 27th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, saw his first game action in the new setting – and the former Illinois star did not disappoint.
Shannon – a shooter-slasher with elite strength and athleticism – got to the basket at will and showcased his versatile finishing package around the rim by scoring over, through and around Motor City Cruise defenders.
Shannon also knocked down two threes – one on a step-back – and facilitated for his new teammates, finishing with a sparkling stat line of 34 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Behind the dynamic play of their latest addition, the Wolves took down the Cruise – who had been the lone remaining undefeated G-League squad – in dominant fashion, coming away with a 140-122 win to move to 5-1 on the season.
Back in Minnesota, Shannon had played only 15 minutes in four of the Timberwolves' 14 games. Stuck behind a stacked guard rotation led by superstar Anthony Edwards and veteran Mike Conley Jr., and playing for a coach in Chris Finch who has tightly maintained a nine-man rotation, Shannon will likely find his path to an expanded role blocked for the time being. A stint in the G-League, where he can keep his skills sharp and his confidence up, may be just the thing for him.
And if he continues to put up the kind of gaudy numbers at an efficient rate that we saw from him Wednesday, the Timberwolves will eventually have little choice but to recall Shannon and carve out more opportunities for him moving forward.