Illinois Freshman Forward Will Riley Named to Preseason Watch List
Illinois freshman Will Riley was one of 20 college basketball players to be named to the 2024-25 preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Award, which annually honors the best power forward in the country.
Riley has the opportunity to become the first-ever Illinois player to win the award – and just the third Big Ten player to be honored. (Others from the conference on this year's watch list include Indiana’s Malik Reneau, Maryland’s Julian Reese and Washington’s Great Osobor.)
A 6-foot-8 freshman who hails from Kitchener, Ontario, Riley was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2025 before reclassifying up a year and joining the Illini this season. Ranked among the top 10 players in his class, making him the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Illinois during the internet era, Riley has a sky-high ceiling.
In his first action for the Illini, in last Sunday's exhibition contest with No. 24 Ole Miss, Riley played 18 minutes and scored seven points while tacking on two boards. He showcased his range and advanced skill set, going 2-for-4 from beyond the arc – one off the dribble and one off the catch.
Riley gets his next opportunity to make an impression Monday when the Illini tip off their regular-season slate against Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. CT at the State Farm Center in Champaign.