Big Ten Network Luke Altmyer Sees Huge Difference In Illini QB Luke Altmyer

Former NFL running back Howard Griffith is one of the greatest player in Illinois Fighting Illini history.
Griffith is now an analyst for the Big Ten Network still closely follows the program. He recently said he's noticed a huge difference in quarterback Luke Altmyer this season.
"Altmyer has been really patient this year," Griffith told 1620 The Zone TV. "That was another person when I walked away from camp, he was a guy that was a lot different than what he looked like last year. He's comfortable being there. He's comfortable leading."
Through three games, Altmyer has yet to commit a turnover. He has the Illini off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2011. They have already upset a ranked Kansas team but the biggest test so far this season comes Friday at Nebraska in the Big Ten opener.
The Illini are an 8.5 underdog in Lincoln. Griffith thinks Illinois' success is determined by Altmyer. He feels the second-year starting quarterback has grown as a leader this season. It could go a long way for the team.
"You saw the physical things there," Griffith said. "Those are always there. You still have to try to engage and getting involved in the locker room, which I think is one of the more underrated things transfer portal guys have to do, particularly quarterback. He looks so much more comfortable."
