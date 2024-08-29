Bret Bielema Says Portal System Makes Him More Excited To Coach Than Ever Before
Bret Bielema is more excited than ever to coach as he heads into the 16th year.
In an interview with NBC Sports' Connor Rodgers, Bielema was asked about the every changing landscape of the college game and whether it makes his job more challenging.
"I don't know if its becomming harder," he said. "It's just there is an evolution there that you mentioned. There's never been a time, I'm in my 16th year as head coach, there's never been a time in my career where I've felt more excited just to be able to change things in a hurry. This portal world, everyone wants to talk about the negatives, I'm telling you from a coaching perspective, the ability if you're thin at a position the ability to be able to go out and acquire a player, even a certain age type player to be able to come in."
Throughout his career, Bielema has coached for Iowa, Kansas State, Wisconsin, and Arkansas. He also had stints in the NFL with the New England Patriots and the New York Giants.
Bielema attributes his NFL coaching career as a major factor in helping to adjust to the new phenomenon of player movement at the college level.
"I've said it all along and I don't mean this in a jokingly way, some people talk about the portal world being free agency, but it's exactly what it is," he said. "Some teams are playing the money game that high, but for the most part it allows you to acquire talent at a specific position that you know fills an automatic void. My time in the league definitely helped me see that."
