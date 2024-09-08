RB Ca'Lil Valentine's First Down Helped Secure Illinois Upset Victory Over Kansas
Illinois freshman running back Ca'Lil Valentine played a pivotal role in helping to secure the 23-17 upset win over No. 19 Kansas.
With the Fighting Illini leading 20-17 late in the fourth quarter, Valentine got the ball and found an open slot for a critical first down. It led to a 43-yard field goal by David Olano with 58 seconds left.
Valentine has found a way to stand out despite the depth at running back. He finished with 25 yards on eight carries.
"Since he came on campus, he's been very impressed," coach Bret Bielema said. "He's got a good, natural feel for it. "
The three-star recruit from Hayward, California is known for his blazing speed. At the half, Bielema talked to running back coach Thad Ward about bringing in Valentine to change the pace.
"There were a couple plays at halftime where we talked if we could just get there a little bit quicker, a little faster," he said. "Give Thad a lot of kudos for having the confidence to put him in there."
Bielema foresees the other running backs to have their big moments down the stretch.
"Believe me, there are going to be big days for Kaden Feagin, Aidan Laughery," Bielema said. "This is a running back room that I think has a lot of talent."
