Coleman Hawkins Says Trent Frazier Was His Favorite Teammate Who Balanced Practice With Partying
Who knew former Illinois point guard Trent Frazier was his own version of Dennis Rodman?
During his college years, he was guy who could party with the best of them while also giving it his all on the floor.
Former teammate Coleman Hawkins appeared on the Sleeper's Podcast for a segment of answering 25 questions. When he was asked about Frazier, he first talked about him as a player.
"I feel like Trent was always humble," Hawkins said. "He was a great player to play with. He came in and practiced hard every day. He was a good leader. And off the court, he was like a funny, cool dude."
Hawkins said Frazier was quite the fixture on Green Street in Champaign, where there are plenty of bars and restaurants. Then he would come into practice ready to go.
"Trent was in there," Hawkins said. "He's good at being able to stay out and then come to practice the next day like nothing happened."
Frazier played for Illinois from 2017-2022. He became a two-time Big Ten All-Defensive Team member. He currently plays for the Russian team Zenit as part of the VTB Basketball League.
Hawkins was at Illinois from 2020-2024. In 2022, he became the fifth Illinois player to record a triple double with 15 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in a 73-44 win over Syracuse.
He backed out of declaring for NBA Draft twice to use his extra year of eligibility from the COVID pandemic. He transferred to Kansas State where he is slated to play his fifth and final season.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI