College Basketball Analyst Hopes Illini Play Kylan Boswell In Jrue Holiday-Like Role
Illinois Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood is faced with the decision of selecting a point guard, seemingly leaning toward incoming freshman Kasparas Jakučionis.
The other true options for the Illini are Arizona transfer Kylan Boswell or Tre White, but an impressive campaign at the FIBA U18 championships from Jakučionis is swaying plenty. This includes former Illini player Mike LaTulip, who believes the job should go to the Lithuanian guard.
"Just to be on that team and be around those guys, this isn't like a normal freshman coming," LaTulip said of Jakucionis on The Field Of 68 podcast. "I think they're going to play together."
Boswell knocked down nearly 40 percent of his three-pointers in his sophomore season at Arizona. Underwood allowing him to move off the ball, allows arguably their best facilitator, Jakučionis, to find him for open looks.
Instead, LaTulip hopes to see Boswell play a similar role to that of Boston Celtics star Jrue Holiday.
"I truly think Boswell is better suited as an off ball guard," LaTulip said. "I think he's capable [of playing point]. If you need to, in certain situations say, `Hey, like Kylan, we need you to handle it.' But I envision like a Jrue Holiday type of role for him. It's hard to touch Jrue's level defensively. And then offensively, much like Jrue was for the Celtics this year, be a secondary ball-handler."
A Holiday-like season from the former Wildcat is a lot to ask, but it would allow Illini's backcourt to prosper.
