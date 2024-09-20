College Football Analyst Reveals The Key Matchup In Illinois-Nebraska Game
ESPN's Greg Mcelroy recently talked about the key matchup going into Illinois's game against Nebraska on Friday.
The Fighting Illini are looking for redemption after a 20-7 loss to the Cornhuskers last year. The running game was a factor in the defeat.
Mcelory expects Illinois to come out of the gate running. He specifically cited Illinois running back Kaden Feagin taking on the Cornhuskers defense.
"I think Illinois is going to come out and try to impose their will," McElroy said. "They have a big back in Kaden Feagin, who's 6-3, 250 pounds. I would anticipate that Nebraska is going to sell out against the run and then, boom, Illinois hits you with that play-action."
Illinois has made a point to rely on the running game with more regularity. Given the depth they have at the running back position with Feagin, Josh McCray, Aiden Laughery, and Ca'Lil Valentine, they have flexibility.
They are up against a Cornhusker defense that has allowed no rushing touchdowns and only 6.7 points per game, the eighth best in college football.
So the question is if Illinois relies more on the passing game. Quarterback Luke Altmyer has accumulated 348 passing yards thus far along with six touchdowns.
Almost half of their dropbacks are off play-action," McElroy said. "That's first in the Big Ten. They're a team that's committed to the run."
