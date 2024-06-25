Could Former Illini Guard Terrence Shannon Sneak In Top 10 Of NBA Draft?
Last year former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon decided to test the NBA draft waters.
After getting feedback, he decided to return for his senior season so he could become a better shooter. Not only did he do that, he also may have improved his draft stock to the point of possibly sneaking into the lottery.
At least that's how Illini coach Brad Underwood feels. Shannon went from shooting 32 percent from the 3-point line as a junior to 36 percent last year.
"A kid that was basically told a year ago to come back and work on your three," Underwood said. "He shot 37 percent compared to the [32 percent] he did before ... I do think he's going to be in the first round, for sure. Some people have said maybe high as eight, 10. I don't know."
Shannon was projected as lottery pick before last season began. Things took a turn when he was accused of rape last December. He served a six-game suspension before being reinstated in mid-January.
Shannon then led the Illini to the Elite Eight, where they lost to eventual champion UConn. Earlier this month, he was found not guilty of all charges.
Underwood said plenty of NBA personnel visited campus to learn more about Shannon's character. All left with similar impressions.
"They've all found out the same, what a wonderful young man Terrence is," Underwood said. "What a great teammate he is. The numbers speak for themselves. The improvement speaks for itself."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com