Could Terrance Brooks Make First Illinois Start Against Kansas?
Will Terrance Brooks get his chance to start on Saturday against Kansas?
One of the most surprising things coming out of the Fighting Illini's season opening win over EIU was the absence of the talented cornerback in the starting rotation.
As one of the highly touted transfers coming from the Texas Longhorns, the expectation was Brooks starting after a solid offseason. However, Brooks was not too much of a presence.
He only played 14 snaps, which tied for the lowest among the cornerbacks.
Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said the decision was hard to not start Brooks but it was necessary.
"I think Terrence has done a really good job," Henry said. "I think right now it's some guys, from a defensive standpoint, some guys that we feel as a staff are just doing better. That's not a knock on the young man because athletically he is truly gifted."
Henry alluded to how Brooks accepted the decision for what it was while being understandably disappointed.
"It's not a me show," Henry said. "It's a we show. As coaches, that was the decision that we made." "He's responded like any young man that's highly competitive. I think when you're in that moment, naturally there is some frustration there."
There is a good chance Brooks could start Saturday. This is a good time for Illinois to make a huge statement with all the high-profile talent they have accumulated in the offseason.
“The more he does things in our program the right way and with consistency, his role with definitely continue to grow," Illini coach Bret Bielema said.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
