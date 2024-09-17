Crowded Backfield Creates Challenges For Illini's Bret Bielema
The quickness of freshman running back Ca'Lil Valentine helps the Illinois Fighting Illini pick up the tempo.
During the Illini's 3-0 start, Valentine has 96 rushing yards on 17 carries. He has still yet to score a touchdown but is making an impact.
His first down in the waning stages of the game against Kansas helped to secure the upset victory 23-17. Valentine's biggest performance came against Central Michigan where he rushed for 53 yards in a 30-9 win.
In backing up Kaden Feagin and Josh McCray, Valentine provides an additional burst of speed.
Bret Bielema mentions he intends to utilize Valentine regularly while keeping in mind there is only one ball to use.
"Ca'Lil, when he hops in, he's a completely different change of pace from Kaden and Josh," he said. "Ca'Lil continues to be very impressive. We're going to continue to incorporate as many guys to touch the ball but there's only one ball."
He also noted the importance of having running backs with a diverse range of talents.
"There's only one ball," Bielema said. "I don't know what to tell you ... I think the part that I learned as a head coach, the more you have of running backs with different skill sets, the better it is."
The run game is crucial when the Fighting Illini take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI