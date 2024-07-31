Crowded Lineup Could Mean New Role For Illini's Ty Rodgers This Season
As a new class of players looks to take over, Illini junior forward Ty Rodgers will probably have to accept a new role.
Rodgers started in all 38 games last season while averaging 6.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. This season, his playing time may be less significant. He has to adjust to a new rotation after coach Brad Underwood revamped the roster in the offseason.
According to Mike Latulip, former Illini player from 2012-2016 and current contributor to The Field of 68 Podcast, Rodgers' will have no problem taking a backseat to the likes of newcomers Will Riley, Tre White, and Kaspara Jakučionis.
Riley and Jakucionis are both potential first-round NBA picks in 2025 while White is also a proven scorer. He averaged 12.9 points last year at USC.
"You add all this talent, you're going to need a guy like Ty Rodgers," Latulip said. "If there's a situation where he comes off the bench, which I think is likely, he doesn't have an issue. Ty's that type of guy."
Latulip also says even if Rodgers doesn't put up big numbers, he can still be a vital presence on the team in terms of keeping everyone together.
"For Ty, regardless of whether or not he becomes like a 14-, 12-point per game guy, he's always going to be a good culture piece for them," Latulip said. "That's why him coming back was so important."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
