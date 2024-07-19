Everything You Need To Know About These Five Fighting Illini Freshmen
Here is a rundown of at least five freshman for the Illinois Fighting Illini to be on the look out for.
DB Tanner Heckel: As one of the most highly touted recruits, Heckel brings skill and a winning record. In his senior year at Lyndon High School in Lyndon, Kansas to a 13-0 record and the program's first-ever Eight-Man Division I State Championship. Along with 82 tackles, Heckel rushed for 2,313 yards, passed for 1,062 yards, and scored 69 touchdowns (50 rushing, 19 passing).
OL Brandon Hansen: The first commit for the class brings a unique brand of strength. At Mundelein High School in Illinois, he was not only a football standout, but a track star. In addition to being named to the 2023 News-Gazette All-State First Team, he qualified for the state meet in the shot put.
WR Tysean Griffin: Amongst the vast swath of wide receivers, Griffin brings added skills. His background at Morgan Park High School in Chicago is a sign for things to come. He had 17 touchdowns, 1,200 rushing yards, 401 receiving yards, 44 tackles, and 3 interceptions.
DL Eddie Tuerk: The Fighting Illini have made improvements in their defensive game, thus opening the door for Tuerk to provide some additional talent. At Lyons Township High School in LaGrange, IL, he had 127 tackles and119 quarterback pressures. He also averaged 30.0 tackles for loss as well as 19.0 sacks.
LB Easton Baker: Arriving from Stansbury, Utah, Baker could find himself not just tackling his opponents, but may put some points on the board. At Stansbury High School, he had 245 tackles, 15 forced fumbles, and three defensive touchdowns. Along the way, Baker was a two-time 5A All-State First Team and two-time region defensive MVP.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instgram @zdraves0633.