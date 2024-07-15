Ex-Illini Guard Terrence Shannon Jr. Enters NBA With A Defensive Mindset
Few have questioned Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Terrence Shannon's on the offensive end.
He can score, so he is using the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas to improve as a defender.
"I'm a defensive-minded person", he said. "So I'm always trying to get better on that end."
In his firs game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Shannon Jr. had 25 points that included a highlight dunk in the opening minutes. He also played well on defense with two blocks and a steal.
During the second game against the Indiana Pacers, he had 19 points, three blocks, and two steals in the Timberwolves' 105-94 victory.
"I think defensively he's a stalwart," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "I think defensively, he's got a chance to impact the NBA game right away. I think his ability to guard on the ball, his athleticism, his physicality, 6-6, 220."
Shannon Jr. has always been known for his dynamic athleticism. The goal for him is to see if he can translate that into some effective defensive play.
"I feel like I shine the most on the ball," he said. "I need to work on some of my off ball habits."
Two games into the summer league, Shannon Jr. is making a splash. If he can build off of these early performances with the focus being on defense, there is no telling what he can do at both ends of the floor come regular season time.
The fact he can point that out says plenty about his dedication.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
