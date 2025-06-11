Illinois Football Players Set for Appearance at Chicago Cubs' Illini Night
When the Chicago Cubs take the field on Tuesday, June 17, Illinois football fans will have an extra reason to head to Wrigley Field. Illini Night returns in 2025, with appearances from Illinois football coach Bret Bielema and several of the program’s top returning players scheduled.
After media members meet with the Illinois football guests at Brickhouse Tavern (next to Wrigley Field, the venue will transform into an Illini fan party at 5 p.m. – free and open to the public. Illinois fans will get a chance to mingle with players Luke Altmyer, Josh Gesky, Gabe Jacas and Josh Kreutz, show their school spirit and gear up for the Cubs game just steps away from Wrigley Field.
The evening's primary draw, however, will take place during the franchise's now-famous seventh-inning stretch, an homage to late former Cubs announcer Harry Caray. Bielema will be the the guest conductor who leads the stadium in a rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."
The event is significant for the Illini in that it firms up the university's and program's connection with Chicago, which contains an enormous alumni population and remains an important recruiting hub. It also help build brand visibility, allowing fans to meet players and spark excitement for the upcoming season.