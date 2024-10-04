Big Ten Football Offensive Players of the Month: Who’s Representing Illinois?
Illinois was one of the Big Ten's pleasant surprises of September, upsetting two ranked teams to crack the Top 25 before last week's loss at Penn State. And while this program's identity is on defense, the offense has been carrying more of the weight than usual this fall, especially the passing attack.
The Fighting Illini rank 28th nationally in passing efficiency, making an impressive jump after ranking no higher than 56th in Bret Bielema's first three seasons.
As such, Illinois has legit player of the month candidates at both quarterback and wide receiver to go along with the running of Kaden Feagin.
Big Ten Offensive Players of September
Illinois: QB Luke Altmyer
Altmyer has improved in just about every statistical category since last year's Illini debut, especially turnovers. He's thrown just one interception after getting picked off 10 times a year ago, and his 11 TD passes are tied atop the Big Ten.
Altmyer's favorite target, Pat Bryant, sits among the FBS leaders with six TD catches.
Indiana: QB Kurtis Rourke
Ohio transfer has been a great fit for Curt Cignetti's offense, accounting for 13 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions.
Iowa: RB Kaleb Johnson
Johnson leads the league with 685 rushing yards and nine TDs, while averaging over eight yards a carry.
Maryland: WR Tai Felton
Felton's having a salary run senior season with a Big Ten-best 46 catches for 642 yards and five touchdowns.
Michigan: RB Kalel Mullings
Mullings has been a revelation for the beleaguered Wolverine offense, rushing for two scores and at least 100 yards in each of the last three games.
Michigan State: RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
UMass import leads the Spartan offense in rushing yards and PFF grade.
Minnesota: RB Darius Taylor
If Taylor can just stay healthy, he'll be one of the premier backs in the conference.
Nebraska: QB Dylan Raiola
Raiola has largely lived up to the immense hype, throwing nine TD passes to two picks while leading the Huskers to a 4-1 start.
Northwestern: OT Caleb Tiernan
Team's best pass protector on a unit that allowed just three sacks in September.
Ohio State: WR Jeremiah Smith
Arguably the top true freshman in the country, Smith has accounted for 383 yards and six scores in his first four games.
Oregon: QB Dillon Gabriel
A model of consistency and precision, Gabriel leads the nation by completing 81.5% of his throws.
Penn State: RB Nicholas Singleton
QB Drew Allar is making strides, but Singleton is such a dynamic playmaker as a runner and receiver.
Purdue: OT Marcus Mbow
As the Boilermaker offense sputters, Mbow has been the unit's most consistent performer.
Rutgers: RB Kyle Monangai
A year after leading the Big Ten in rushing, Monangai is back in the hunt with 589 yards and six scores.
UCLA: RB T.J. Harden
Harden leads the league's worst offense in rushing and receptions.
USC: QB Miller Moss
Moss is the conference leader in passing yards per game, but must raise the bar with his downfield accuracy.
Washington: WR Denzel Boston
Boston has helped fill the void left by Rome Odunze, ranking second nationally with seven TD catches.
Wisconsin: OG Joe Huber
Badger offense is in rough shape entering October, having already lost its QB and top back.