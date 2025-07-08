Illini now

Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Named to Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Bielema was one of 26 FBS head coaches to be named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list on Monday

Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema celebrates a 50-49 win over the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Illinois' Bret Bielema has been one of the most talked about head coaches in all of college football this offseason. After leading the Illini to a 10-3 record and a Citrus Bowl victory last season, Bielema received recognition when he was named to the 2025 Bobby Dodd preseason watch list.

The Dodd Trophy, college football's most coveted national coaching award, features 26 coaches on the preseason watch list. After last season, it would be hard to argue a case that Bielema doesn't belong there. In 2024, Illinois appeared 12 times in the AP Top 25 poll, was ranked by the College Football Playoff committee for a program-record four straight weeks and tied another program best with four wins over ranked opponents.

The Illini return 18 starters from last year's team, including all five starting offensive linemen and quarterback Luke Altmyer. Bielema is 28-22 in four seasons in Champaign, and has seen 12 of his players at Illinois selected in the NFL Draft.

At this point, there should be no dispute about Bielema's inclusion on the Dodd Trophy watch list. The big question is, can he and the Illini replicate last season's success again this year?

