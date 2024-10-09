Illini now

Chick-fil-A Comes to Illinois' Memorial Stadium for Football Game Days

Come for the Illini football, stay for the chicken sandwiches and waffle fries

Jason Langendorf

Oct 21, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini players take the field for a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini players take the field for a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Hungry in the Horseshoe? When you get a hankering while taking in an Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium, you now have a new grub option.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Illinois athletics department posted the following (delicious) message to its Twitter (X) account:

"For your dining pleasure," indeed.

It ain't Morton's, but Chick-fil-A sounds like a tasty pairing with game day.

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf is a longtime journalist who has covered football and basketball, among other sports, for ESPN, Sporting News, the Chicago Sun-Times and numerous other publications.

Home/Football