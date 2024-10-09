Chick-fil-A Comes to Illinois' Memorial Stadium for Football Game Days
Come for the Illini football, stay for the chicken sandwiches and waffle fries
Hungry in the Horseshoe? When you get a hankering while taking in an Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium, you now have a new grub option.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Illinois athletics department posted the following (delicious) message to its Twitter (X) account:
"For your dining pleasure," indeed.
It ain't Morton's, but Chick-fil-A sounds like a tasty pairing with game day.
