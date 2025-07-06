ESPN Names Illinois Football Sleeper Set to Make a Key Impact in 2025
This fall, Illinois football hopes to roll out the best home team Memorial Stadium has seen in at least two decades – and perhaps longer. And although returning quarterback Luke Altmyer has dominated headlines alongside star linebacker Gabe Jacas, the Illini are going to need all 11 players on both sides of the ball (and more) firing on all cylinders to reach their ceiling.
One of those players is safety Miles Scott, whom ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg has dubbed the Illini’s 2025 sleeper. Last year, Scott recorded 55 total tackles (33 solo and 22 assists) while forcing a fumble, recovering another, snagging two interceptions and defending four passes.
Still, as Rittenberg points out, Scott’s play was overshadowed by a fellow Scott in the secondary: Miles’ roommate Xavier Scott (no relation), who was named to the All-Big Ten first team.
Nonetheless, Rittenberg sees both Miles and Xavier, Matthew Bailey and Torrie Cox Jr. as spearheading “one of the nation’s most experienced secondaries.” More significantly, Rittenberg believes that with the unit’s experience, Illinois' secondary “could be among the Big Ten’s best this fall.”
Toss in Jacas and fellow linebacker Dylan Rosiek at the second level of the defense and a solid defensive line crew highlighted by Wisconsin transfer James Thompson Jr., and Illinois has the makings of what could be a top Big Ten defense.