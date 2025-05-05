Former Illinois Receiver Scores Touchdown in UFL for Second Straight Week
Former Illinois wide receiver Malik Turner is starting to get hot. Last week Turner scored his first UFL touchdown for the Michigan Panthers, and on Sunday he found paydirt again.
Halfway through the UFL season, Turner leads the Panthers with 27 receptions and two touchdowns, and is second on the team with 245 receiving yards.
Last week we mentioned how Turner is putting himself in position to potentially land with an NFL team after a breakout game – eight receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown – and he did it again on Sunday with four receptions for 34 yards and a score. It certainly doesn't hurt his case that Turner's Michigan Panthers crushed the DC Defenders, 38-14, and are tied with the Birmingham Stallions for first in the USFL conference standings.
Turner still has a long way to go to catch on with an NFL team, but his chances are increasing each week. He doesn't turn 30 until next year and is showing teams he can still play. Turner has been a part of seven different NFL teams over his seven years in the NFL, and if all goes well, 2025 could mark his eighth.