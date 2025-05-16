Illinois Football Moves Season Opener vs. Western Illinois to Friday Night
The Illini's Aug. 30 opener against Western Illinois has been moved up to Aug. 29 – a Friday night
In this story:
It has been a busy week for the Illinois football program, and it just got busier. On Thursday, the Illini announced they have moved the date for their 2025 season opener against Western Illinois University at Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
Originally scheduled to play the Leathernecks on Saturday, Aug. 30, the Illini will now host WIU the night before, on Friday, Aug. 29.
The Illinois athletic department announced that the kickoff time and TV designation will be announced at a later date.
The Illini are 4-0 in season openers under Bielema and a perfect 3-0 against WIU, most recently defeating the Leathernecks, 34-14, in 2018.
