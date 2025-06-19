Illinois Football Offers Standout Class of 2028 Tight End Prospect
Jack McNamara has been one busy young man this summer. McNamara has been attending numerous football camps, and previously was pitching for Chicago's Brother Rice. The Crusaders' baseball season ended earlier this month with a fourth-place finish in the IHSA 4A state playoffs.
But back to McNamara on the gridiron. The sophomore-to-be tight end, who visited Notre Dame less than two weeks ago, on Wednesday participated in one of Illinois' football camps – and came away with an offer on the same day.
McNamara now has 10 offers, including four from SEC programs Arkansas, Missouri, Texas and Texas A&M and three from Big Ten schools Purdue, Washington and Illinois. McNamara has excellent size for a tight end – he is already 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds – and has a chance to grow and put on more weight before he graduates.
When McNamara is ready to narrow down his list of preferred programs, expect Illinois to be among the finalists. In-state and specifically Chicago-area talent seems to be reconnecting with the Illini football program, and McNamara's teammate King Liggins, a three-star defensive lineman, is already committed to Illinois. More of their teammates could be headed to Champaign in the near future.
McNamara has already visited Illinois twice and, as a member of the class of 2028, he'll have numerous opportunities to return to the Champaign campus before he graduates high school.