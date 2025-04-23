Illini now

Illinois Defensive Lineman Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Defensive end Alex Bray reportedly entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, sapping the Illini's defensive line depth

Jared Shlensky

Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Alex Bray (11) attempt to block Minnesota Golden Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich (99) field goal during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Alex Bray (11) attempt to block Minnesota Golden Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich (99) field goal during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois' defensive line should be one of its strengths this season after adding transfers James Thompson and Curt Neal from Wisconsin and Tomiwa Durojaiye from Florida State. But one player who may no longer be part of the mix is Alex Bray.

Bray, a sophomore defensive end from Chesterfield, Missouri, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to Allen Trieu of 247 Sports,

If true, that's now six Illinois players who have entered the transfer portal this spring. What's most concerning about the status of Bray – a 6-foot-4, 270-pound deefnsive end – is that he was probably in the mix for a starting role, or at least a big jump in playing time.

Bray had a fairly modest 20 tackles in his second season in Champaign, but he played in all 13 games, logged six quarterback pressures in limited snaps and showed flashes of high-level play at times in 2024.

A former three-star recruit, Bray still has two years of eligibility remaining and a ton of upside after getting a big increase in playing time from his freshman year. Where Bray lands, for now, is anyone's guess. He has yet to make public his intentions or a list of possible destinations.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Luke Altmyer Confirms Return to Illinois, Rejects Tennessee Rumors

Where The Athletic Projects Illinois' Pat Bryant to Be Picked in the NFL Draft

Illinois Football Projected by On3 to Make College Football Playoff in 2025

Flip-Flopping Football Recruit Victor Singleton: Illinois' New Cliff Alexander?

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

Home/Football