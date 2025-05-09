Illini now

Illinois Football to Host In-State Two-Way 2027 Standout in June

Caldwell, a class of 2027 recruit from St. Francis (Wheaton, Illinois), booked a campus visit with Illinois on Thursday

Jared Shlensky

Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before a game with the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
The recruiting beat goes on for Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff. On Tuesday, the Illini offered 6-foot-7, 295-pound offensive lineman Soren Fifer from Morton (Illinois), and on Thursday they scheduled a visit with another in-state impact recruit in RB/DE Tivias Caldwell of St. Francis (Wheaton, Illinois).

Both players are part of the 2027 recruiting class and have plenty of time before having to make a decision on where to play football in two years. Caldwell, scheduled to attend six summer camps in June, is a player on the rise.

Although projected to play defensive end at the college level, Caldwell showed his versatility when Spartans all-conference running back TyVonn Ransom was injured last year and Caldwell filled in as St. Francis' lead back.

Caldwell helped lead the Spartans to the IHSA 5A state semifinals as a sophomore last season and should continue to get plenty of snaps on both sides of the ball in 2025.

