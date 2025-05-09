Illinois Football to Host In-State Two-Way 2027 Standout in June
The recruiting beat goes on for Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff. On Tuesday, the Illini offered 6-foot-7, 295-pound offensive lineman Soren Fifer from Morton (Illinois), and on Thursday they scheduled a visit with another in-state impact recruit in RB/DE Tivias Caldwell of St. Francis (Wheaton, Illinois).
Both players are part of the 2027 recruiting class and have plenty of time before having to make a decision on where to play football in two years. Caldwell, scheduled to attend six summer camps in June, is a player on the rise.
Although projected to play defensive end at the college level, Caldwell showed his versatility when Spartans all-conference running back TyVonn Ransom was injured last year and Caldwell filled in as St. Francis' lead back.
Caldwell helped lead the Spartans to the IHSA 5A state semifinals as a sophomore last season and should continue to get plenty of snaps on both sides of the ball in 2025.