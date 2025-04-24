Illinois Football Loses Former Three-Star Tight End to Transfer Portal
Six Illinois football players had entered the transfer portal as of Tuesday – a number that increased to seven after tight end Jake Furtney announced Wednesday via social media that he, too, had entered the portal.
Furtney, out of St. Charles (Illinois) North, played in one game last year and still has four years of eligibility remaining. His older brother, Ben Furtney, just completed his senior season as a fullback at Big Ten rival Purdue.
At the end of the day, Jake Furtney's departure doesn't represent a huge blow for Illinois on the field. A former three-star recruit, Furtney wasn't likely to overtake Carson Goda, Tanner Arkin and Cole Rusk on the depth chart as a sophomore.
Might Furtney have earned more snaps on special teams this year, or developed into an impact player in the years ahead? Possibly. But given his limited playing time, it's hard to tell. And given the constant shell game or recruitment and retention in college football today, some players are bound to seek out opportunities elsewhere.
Illinois' tight end depth was dented, but there's nothing much more to see here. Coach Brett Bielema still has myriad work to do ahead of the fall, but the most significant pieces appear to be in place for his Illini to contend for a Big Ten championship – and perhaps more.