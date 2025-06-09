Former Illinois Receiver Scores in USFL Conference Championship Game
Malik Turner has been one of the best receivers in the United Football League this season, and that carried over into the postseason Sunday when the former Illinois receiver made six receptions for 99 yards in the Michigan Panthers' 44-29 win over the three-time reigning champion Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game.
Michigan never trailed in the game, and Turner helped put the win away with a 76-yard catch-and-run late in the third quarter to send the Panthers up 17.
Turner channeled his inner Tyreek Hill on the play, throwing up the peace sign on his way to the end zone. As ABC booth analyst Jordan Rodgers said in the aftermath, "It's still third quarter – that felt like a dagger."
We mentioned it on multiple occasions during the season, but the 29-year-old Turner, after a stellar first season in the UFL, has put himself in good position to land with an NFL team. He finished third in the league with four touchdown receptions and led all Panthers receivers with 40 receptions while finishing second with 365 receiving yards.
Turner is no stranger to the NFL – he has played for seven teams across seven seasons, and 2025 just might be his eighth. A big performance in the UFL Championship Game against the D.C. Defenders on Saturday would certainly boost his stock, but we're confident Turner has done enough to at least earn a minicamp invite once the UFL season concludes next weekend.