Illinois Bolsters Offensive Line With Another Transfer Portal Addition
A former Iowa defensive lineman, Illinois coach Bret Bielema understands that depth in the trenches is an unheralded but critical component for winning programs – especially in the Big Ten. That's likely reflected in the Illini's excitement over coaxing back the team's entire starting offensive line from last season's 10-win team.
The latest sign: Illinois dove into the transfer portal to pluck yet another big man to add to the mix, securing a commitment from Idaho offensive lineman Nathan Knapik, per Pete Nakos of On3.
The addition of the former Vandal is Illinois' third offensive lineman transfer of the offseason, following Nathan's older brother Ayden Knapik (also from Idaho) and Tyler McMillan (Southeast Missouri State).
Interestingly, the Knapiks are only the most recent sibling duo to join the Illini, including Torie Cox Jr. and younger brother Tywan, as well as West Virginia transfers Hudson and Murphy Clement, among others.
At 6-foot-7, 285 pounds, Knapik brings intriguing potential to the Illini offensive line. As a redshirt freshman at Idaho, he saw limited action, appearing in four games and logging 23 snaps. But his physical tools and three-star high school pedigree (per 247 Sports), suggest a high ceiling. With three years of eligibility remaining, he provides crucial developmental depth for a unit that appears to be set for 2025.