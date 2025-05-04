Illinois Football Backup Offensive Lineman Transfers to Big Ten Rival
Losing any player to the portal is tough. But you know what's tougher? Losing a player to another team in your conference. Well, that's what happened to Illinois on Saturday.
Former Illinois offensive lineman Zach Aamland entered the spring transfer portal two weeks ago, and on Saturday he signed with Big Ten rival Rutgers, per On3.
Talk about a bad break for coach Bret Bielema and his staff. Aamland spent two seasons on the Illini roster but didn't play a single snap. And if Aamland ends up getting playing time at Rutgers, he'll get a chance to play against his former team on Nov. 1 when Illinois visits the Scarlet Knights.
To be honest, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Aamand chose the Scarlet Knights. Aamland grew up about 20 minutes from campus, was offered a scholarship by coach Greg Schiano coming out of high school and visited the program again on Friday before signing on Saturday.
A former three-star recruit, Aamland has three years of eligibility remaining and is expected to compete for playing time at tackle.