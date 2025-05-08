Illini now

Illinois Football Offers Massive In-State Sophomore Offensive Lineman

Illini extend scholarship offer to 6-foot-7, 295-pound Morton offensive lineman Soren Fifer

Jason Langendorf

Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois fighting Illini players take the field against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois fighting Illini players take the field against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

When you're looking for the Next Big Thing to anchor your offensive line, you don't pass by Soren Fifer.

It's no wonder, then, that Illinois and coach Bret Bielema on Tuesday extended a formal scholarship offer to Fifer, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound sophomore offensive lineman from Morton (Illinois) High School.

Fifer announced the news from his X social media account, as Illinois got the early jump and became the first school to offer the Potters' prodigious class of 2027 left tackle.

It's too soon to know how Fifer will develop and one day measure up against Big Ten competition as a fully formed college player. (Consider: His senior season at the next level could be more than six years away.) But he obviously has the kind of build that can't be taught, and his early results when he plays with good knee-bend and tilt are destructive.

Bielema's preferred offensive style is old-school slobberknocker football, and he'll need more big'uns in the Fifer mold to make it happen at Illinois over time. We'll keep tabs to find out whether it'll be Fifer himself who ultimately signs on with the Illini in the effort to help make it happen.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Anonymous NFL Executive Evaluates Broncos' Pick of Former Illini Pat Bryant

Top Connecticut Recruit From Class of 2026 Schedules Visit to Illinois

Where Illinois Football Lands on Joel Klaat's Post-Spring Top 25 for 2025

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

Home/Football