Illinois Football Offers Class of 2028 Quarterback From New Jersey
Lukas Prock visited Champaign hoping to land his first Big Ten offer, and that's exactly what he got. A sophomore quarterback out of The Hun School of Princeton (New Jersey), Prock posted the news Wednesday via social media.
Prock now has six total Division I offers, per his X account – including Syracuse and Pittsburgh. But more Power 4 programs seem to be taking notice. Prock played his high school ball last year at Wellesley (Massachusetts) and led the Raiders to the postseason and an 8-4 record.
Currently listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Prock has good size for a quarterback in his class, and that and a strong, accurate arm will continue to catch college coaches' eyes. We'll continue to monitor his recruiting journey and relationship with coach Bret Bielema and Illinois football.