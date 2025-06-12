Illini now

Illinois Football Offers Class of 2028 Quarterback From New Jersey

Illinois on Wednesday offered sophomore-to-be Lukas Prock from The Hun School of Princeton (New Jersey)

Sep 14, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema on the sidelines during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Lukas Prock visited Champaign hoping to land his first Big Ten offer, and that's exactly what he got. A sophomore quarterback out of The Hun School of Princeton (New Jersey), Prock posted the news Wednesday via social media.

Prock now has six total Division I offers, per his X account – including Syracuse and Pittsburgh. But more Power 4 programs seem to be taking notice. Prock played his high school ball last year at Wellesley (Massachusetts) and led the Raiders to the postseason and an 8-4 record.

Currently listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Prock has good size for a quarterback in his class, and that and a strong, accurate arm will continue to catch college coaches' eyes. We'll continue to monitor his recruiting journey and relationship with coach Bret Bielema and Illinois football.

