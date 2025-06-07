Illini now

Illinois Football Offers Three-Star Offensive Lineman From Colorado

Reis Russell, from Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colorado), received a scholarship offer from the Illini on Thursday

Jared Shlensky

Sep 7, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Fighting Illini fans cheer during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Reis Russell is ranked as the top class of 2027 player in the state of Colorado, according to 247 Sports, and Illinois on Thursday became one of the now 20-plus programs to have offered the interior lineman a scholarship.

Headed into his junior season, Russell has among his offers four from SEC schools – Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M – and five more from the Big Ten – Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Washington and Illinois. A 6-foot-3½, 290-pounder, Russell is considered the No. 14 interior offensive lineman in the nation, per 247 Sports composite rankings.

Illinois brings back its entire offensive line from last year's 10-win club, but coach Bret Bielema will need all the help he can get up front by the time Russell is ready to pull on a college uniform. Even gifted offensive linemen rarely get extensive game reps as freshman, but the Illini would welcome a year of breaking Russell in to the Big Ten if he were to reach his potential in orange and blue and stick around a few years in Champaign.

If Bielema can coax Russell onto campus soon and wow him on his visit, Illinois will have a shot at landing his commitment sometime before the New Year.

