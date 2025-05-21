Illini now

Illinois Football Offers All-Conference JUCO Defensive Back

Illinois offered All-Conference junior college defensive back Donovan Turner on Tuesday.

Donovan Turner's college football career has been a roller coaster.

The former three-star recruit (according to On3) spent two seasons at UMass before transferring home to Long Beach City College last season. Turner, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back, made the most the most of it, earning first team All-Conference honors after recording 30 tackles and two interceptions at safety for the Vikings.

Those efforts didn't go unnoticed by Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff, who offered Turner – a redshirt junior – on Tuesday.

The Illini are currently the only Division I school to have offered Turner, which means Illinois is in solid position to land him. As a true freshman at UMass in 2022, Turner – a native of East Long Beach, California, appeared in one game. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, he appeared in five games.

Projecting precisely what to expect from Turner – assuming he signs with Illinois – is almost impossible, but the depth he adds to the defensive backfield will be welcome in Champaign.

Turner still has two more years of eligibility and can potentially play both corner and safety. Expect him to receive a couple more offers before the end of the month, but don't be surprised if Turner is wearing orange and blue come fall camp.

