Illinois Offers Potentially Game-Changing Offensive Tackle From Class of 2027
Add Illinois to the list of schools that have offered four-star offensive tackle Terrance Smith. A class of 2027 recruit from Lansdale (Pennsylvania) Catholic, Smith now has 22 offers after the Illini offered the elite big man on Sunday.
Coach Bret Bielema and the Illini will face no shortage of competition for Smith's commitment. Among others, offers have come from five other Big Ten schools – Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin – and six from SEC programs Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.
At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Smith is fourth in the state of Pennsylvania in his class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings, as well as No. 10 at his position and No. 91 in the nation. And Illinois may already be behind the curve in his recruitment. Smith has visited Big Ten rival Penn State four times over the past six months, while having visited Rutgers four times over the past 11 months.
Smith has yet to visit Champaign, and Bielema and his staff need to get him on campus ASAP in order to get themselves into the mix. Smith still has plenty of time before he'll have to commit, but without an on-campus visit over the summer, Illinois' chances of landing him are pretty much obsolete.