Illinois Football Offers Brother of Five-Star Ohio State Commit Quincy Porter
Illinois coach Bret Bielema knows that if his Illini are going to compete with top Big Ten rivals such as Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Oregon year in and year out, his work can't end with locking down recruiting in the Land of Lincoln.
That's why quality recruits such as Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey) wide receiver Bryan Porter will be key to legitimizing Illinois as a Big Ten title contender – and why Bielema officially extended a scholarship offer to Porter on Tuesday.
The younger brother of Ohio State freshman receiver and former five-star recruit Quincy Porter, Bryan is a class of 2027 prospect ranked as a three-star player by 247 Sports. He already has offers from SEC and Big Ten schools such as Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan and Penn State.
In 10 games as a sophomore last year at Bergen Catholic, Porter caught 24 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown, and had four carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Illinois is just one of many vying for Porter at this stage, but landing him would be a potentially important get – especially if he continues to develop. Not only could Porter be a major asset down the road for Illinois, but it would be a nice bonus for the Illini to avoid playing against him wearing another Big Ten school's uniform.