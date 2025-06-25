Illinois Football Offers Three-Star Running Back Xavier Bala
Illinois lost four-star running back Javari Bennett to Alabama on Monday, but later in the day coach Bret Bielema and his staff offered a different running back – Xavier Bala – from New York. Bala, a three-star recruit out of St. Anthony's, rushed for more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore last year.
Bala already has more than 10 scholarship offers, including four from Big Ten programs Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers and Illinois, and one SEC offer (from Alabama). Bala has already visited Rutgers three times over the past 11 months and most recently visited Nebraska. The Illini have some work ahead of them if they're going to land the junior-to-be.
Bala has excellent size for a running back – 6-feet, 210 pounds – and could develop into an old-school Big Ten running back who thrives between the tackles. Don't expect Bala to commit until the 2026 calendar year, but if his progress continues, Illinois will have no shortage of competition for his services.