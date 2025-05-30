Illini now

Illinois Football Offers Three-Star Tight End From North Dakota

The Illini on Thursday offered three-star recruit Ben Hynek, a class of 2027 tight end from North Dakota

Jared Shlensky

Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema on the sideline during a timeout in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema on the sideline during a timeout in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff continue to remain busy on the recruiting front after offering three-star tight end Ben Hynek on Thursday. And why shouldn't they? The Illini have been on a roll lately.

Hynek, a junior tight end out of Stanley (North Dakota), is ranked No. 23 in the nation at his position and third overall in the state in the class of 2027, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. Hynek has eight offers so far, including two from Big Ten programs (Wisconsin and Minnesota) and two more out of the SEC (Auburn and Missouri).

The next step for the Illini will be lining up a visit to Champaign sometime this summer with Hynek, who went on two unofficial visits last month, to Minnesota and Iowa State. Hynek has excellent size for his age and position (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) and is a well-rounded athlete. He is also a pitcher on his high school baseball team and a shot-putter on the track squad.

Just as with any junior-to-be recruit, Hynek shouldn't be expected to commit anytime soon. He has plenty of time before he needs to make a decision and will probably wind up fielding more offers from Power 4 programs over the summer.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Ranking the Top 5 Big Ten Basketball Offseasons: Illinois, Purdue, Michigan and More

Illinois Basketball's Best of the Century: No. 9 Frank Williams

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Shouts Out Former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. on 'First Take'

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

Home/Football