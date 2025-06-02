Illinois Football Offers Two-Way Class of 2028 Recruit From Ohio
The recruiting focus for Illinois football has changed slightly in June. Bielema offered mostly high school seniors- and juniors-to-be in the spring, but that changed Sunday. Bielema offered sophomore linebacker Deondre Hill, from Michigan, then extended an offer to two-way star Marquis Ray, from Pickerington (Ohio) North on Sunday, the first day of the month.
Ray started as a freshman on a varsity team that went 11-3 and won a regional title last year. He currently has 14 scholarship offers, including a pair out of the SEC – Tennessee and Kentucky – and another out of the Big Ten, from Maryland.
Ray played mostly corner and wide receiver last year, but if he continues to put on weight and grow, he could possibly be moved to safety. It's hard to tell how many two-way players in high school will get that same opportunity in college – especially those who are still more than two years away – so we'll just have to wait and see if Ray gets that opportunity.