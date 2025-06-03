Illini now

Illinois Football Offers Sophomore State Champion Quarterback From Michigan

The Illini offered class of 2028 quarterback Donald Tabron II from Cass Tech (Detroit) on Monday

Jared Shlensky

Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts to a call during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts to a call during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Not many freshmen suit up, let alone start, for their varsity football team It's even rarer for a quarterback to do it. Apparently, no one informed Donald Tabron II.

Not only did Tabron start as a freshman, but he also completed 65 percent of his passes and threw for more than 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns while leading Cass Tech (Detroit) to a Michigan state championship.

So impressed were Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff by Tabron that they offered him a scholarship on Monday.

Tabron, a MaxPreps Freshman All American, currently has more than 20 scholarship offers, including a pair of out of the SEC – from Auburn and Kentucky – and another eight out from Big Ten schools: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin and, of course, Illinois. After having already attended a couple showcases, Tabron can likely be counted on to attend more, plus a couple of camps, over the summer.

At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Tabron has excellent size for a sophomore-to-be, and he should receive more offers over the summer from various Power 4 programs. Tabron has a bright future ahead of him – the question is whether the Illini will be a part of it on his side of the field or opposite him.

Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

