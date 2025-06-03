Illinois Football Offers Sophomore State Champion Quarterback From Michigan
Not many freshmen suit up, let alone start, for their varsity football team It's even rarer for a quarterback to do it. Apparently, no one informed Donald Tabron II.
Not only did Tabron start as a freshman, but he also completed 65 percent of his passes and threw for more than 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns while leading Cass Tech (Detroit) to a Michigan state championship.
So impressed were Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff by Tabron that they offered him a scholarship on Monday.
Tabron, a MaxPreps Freshman All American, currently has more than 20 scholarship offers, including a pair of out of the SEC – from Auburn and Kentucky – and another eight out from Big Ten schools: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin and, of course, Illinois. After having already attended a couple showcases, Tabron can likely be counted on to attend more, plus a couple of camps, over the summer.
At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Tabron has excellent size for a sophomore-to-be, and he should receive more offers over the summer from various Power 4 programs. Tabron has a bright future ahead of him – the question is whether the Illini will be a part of it on his side of the field or opposite him.