Illinois Football Offers State Champion Receiver From East St. Louis

East St. Louis wide receiver Laron Baker Jr. received an offer from the Illini on Sunday

Jared Shlensky

Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema on the sideline during a timeout in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema on the sideline during a timeout in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Laron Baker Jr. has a lot going for him right now. Baker, who won an Illinois High School Association 6A state championship last year as a sophomore wideout for East St. Louis, is now a three-star recruit (according to Rivals) who has more than 15 scholarship offers. And things only got better for Baker on Sunday when his hometown school – Illinois – offered him a scholarship.

Baker now has six total offers from Big Ten programs (Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin and Illinois) and another three more from the SEC (Kentucky, LSU and Missouri). Baker visited Champaign a couple month ago, but after receiving the offer from coach Bret Bielema and the Illini, he can probably be expected to stop by campus again before the school year starts.

But Illinois may have some ground to make up. Of the nine Big Ten and SEC schools to offer Baker, Wisconsin was the first to offer him and the first he visited. Those aren't always determining factors for recruits, but they can have an influence.

