Four-Star Wideout From Michigan Receives Offer From Illinois Football
Is another four-star receiver headed to Champaign? Top in-state recruit and four-star receiver Nasir Rankin committed to Illinois less than two weeks ago, and on Sunday the Illini offered four-star junior receiver Chad Willis St. Mary's (Michigan) Prep.
And did we mention that Willis, like Rankin, also plays basketball?
Willis, who caught 19 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore on a team that went 11-3 and advanced to the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Division II State Championship game last year, should see a lot more targets as a junior this fall. Willis already has more than 15 scholarship offers, including a pair out of the SEC – Kentucky and Vanderbilt – and another six out of the Big Ten, from Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Willis has been on multiple unofficial visits thus far, including to LSU, and lining up a stop in Champaign – getting Willis on campus – will be the next step for Bielema and his staff.
Landing Willis would be huge – not quite as big as Rankin committing, but close. In his class, Willis is ranked No. 25 in the country at his position and No. 6 in Michigan, and adding him would make the Illini offense potentially very, very dangerous.
Illinois' recruiting isn't on the same level as those of Big Ten rivals Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and Michigan, but it's inching closer. Signing Willis would be another significant step in the right direction.