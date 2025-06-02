Illini now

Four-Star Wideout From Michigan Receives Offer From Illinois Football

The Illini on Sunday offered top-25 class of 2027 receiver Chad Willis, from St. Mary's (Michigan) Prep

Jared Shlensky

Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Is another four-star receiver headed to Champaign? Top in-state recruit and four-star receiver Nasir Rankin committed to Illinois less than two weeks ago, and on Sunday the Illini offered four-star junior receiver Chad Willis St. Mary's (Michigan) Prep.

And did we mention that Willis, like Rankin, also plays basketball?

Willis, who caught 19 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore on a team that went 11-3 and advanced to the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Division II State Championship game last year, should see a lot more targets as a junior this fall. Willis already has more than 15 scholarship offers, including a pair out of the SEC – Kentucky and Vanderbilt – and another six out of the Big Ten, from Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Willis has been on multiple unofficial visits thus far, including to LSU, and lining up a stop in Champaign – getting Willis on campus – will be the next step for Bielema and his staff.

Landing Willis would be huge – not quite as big as Rankin committing, but close. In his class, Willis is ranked No. 25 in the country at his position and No. 6 in Michigan, and adding him would make the Illini offense potentially very, very dangerous.

Illinois' recruiting isn't on the same level as those of Big Ten rivals Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and Michigan, but it's inching closer. Signing Willis would be another significant step in the right direction.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Lands Iowa Transfer and Daughter of Former Indiana All-American

Illinois Women's Basketball Lands Impact Villanova Transfer Maddie Webber

Illinois Respected in Andy Katz's Power 37, But Still Trails Conference Foes

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

Home/Football