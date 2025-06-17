Illinois Football Offers Highly Ranked Defensive Prospect From Minnesota

After a great call from @NateMcNeal32 I’m grateful to announce I’ve received an offer to play football from @IlliniFootball!

Thank you! 🙏@coacharchiemac @CoachCParker @BretBielema @AaronHenry7 @SaberFootball16 @CoachBetton44 @OJW_Scouting @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/zSwMZ8eICr