Illinois Football Offers Highly Ranked Defensive Prospect From Minnesota

Illinois offered linebacker/safety Blake Betton out of Shakopee (Minnesota) on Monday

Nov 18, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
What position Blake Betton plays at the college level has yet to be determined, but that hasn't in any way kept college coaches from pursuing the junior-to-be out of Shakopee (Minnesota). On Monday, Illinois coach Bret Bielema became the most recent among them to offer Betton.

Betton now has 10 offers, including two more out of the Big Ten – Iowa and Minnesota – and one from Vanderbilt in the SEC. Betton has yet to visit any schools, which will be the next step for the sixth-ranked player in his class from Minnesota.

At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Betton has excellent size for a safety. If he grows any taller and puts on another 15-20 pounds over the next couple of years, he could be shifted to a linebacker spot. In any case, Betton, who helped lead the Sabers to the state semifinals last year, is a player to keep an eye on.

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

