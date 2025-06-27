Illinois Scales Back Future Football Series With Missouri
Fans of the annual Braggin' Rights game between the Illinois and Missouri basketball squads who may have hoped to see that dynamic taken to a new level on the gridiron have been met with a bit of disappointment. After the schools agreed for the football programs to meet eight times over the next 10 years, Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman on Thursday announced that the rivals are reducing that eight-game commitment to six.
The two games retracted were set to be played in 2026 and 2032. Missouri will host Illinois in 2027, 2029, 2033 and 2035, while the Illini will host the Tigers in 2028 and 2034.
The development is an unqualified bummer. Illinois football is on the rise under coach Bret Bielema, and removing a team of Mizzou's caliber from the schedule – even if only scaling back an eight-game series to six – dings the Illini from a national audience standpoint.
If Illinois is able to schedule another SEC team in the Tigers' place, it would absolutely soften the blow. But considering how often these two border adversaries battle it out on the recruiting front, this dampens what could have heated up into a scorching rivalry.