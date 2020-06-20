CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- In this edition of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' video, publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top three stories involving Illinois athletics.

Here are the news topics Stevens hits on for Fighting Illini fans:

1. Illinois Players Have Been Asked To Sign COVID-19 Pledge Before Voluntary Summer Workouts: According to multiple sources inside the University of Illinois athletics department, Illini Now/Sports Illustrated has learned the reasoning behind the document returning players are being asked to sign is more to get them to put on a signature on a promise to be responsible for their own health and the safety of others in terms of maintaining social distancing and following state-mandated and protocols set by the University of Illinois athletics department.

2. Illini Football Get Pair Of Commits From Florida: Three-star Florida athlete Theodore Lockley pledged his services to Lovie Smith’s Illini program via an Instagram announcement Friday afternoon. The commitment of three-star safety Joriell Washington, who is from Fort Myers, Fla., came just hours after Lockley. Washington, a 6-foot-2 and 178-pound prospect according to 247Sports.com, picked Illinois over scholarship offers from Oregon, Iowa State, Boston College, South Florida, Southern Mississippi and Florida Atlantic.

3. BRAD UNDERWOOD IS A BIG FAN OF IHSA BOYS' STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BEING BACK IN CHAMPAIGN: Illini fourth-year men's basketball head coach remained a leading figure, along with city officials and Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman, in getting the state tournament games back in Champaign for the first time since 1995.