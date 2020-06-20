IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- In this edition of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' video, publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top three stories involving Illinois athletics.

Here are the news topics Stevens hits on for Fighting Illini fans:

1. Illinois Players Have Been Asked To Sign COVID-19 Pledge Before Voluntary Summer Workouts: According to multiple sources inside the University of Illinois athletics department, Illini Now/Sports Illustrated has learned the reasoning behind the document returning players are being asked to sign is more to get them to put on a signature on a promise to be responsible for their own health and the safety of others in terms of maintaining social distancing and following state-mandated and protocols set by the University of Illinois athletics department.

2. Illini Football Get Pair Of Commits From Florida: Three-star Florida athlete Theodore Lockley pledged his services to Lovie Smith’s Illini program via an Instagram announcement Friday afternoon. The commitment of three-star safety Joriell Washington, who is from Fort Myers, Fla., came just hours after Lockley. Washington, a 6-foot-2 and 178-pound prospect according to 247Sports.com, picked Illinois over scholarship offers from Oregon, Iowa State, Boston College, South Florida, Southern Mississippi and Florida Atlantic.

3. BRAD UNDERWOOD IS A BIG FAN OF IHSA BOYS' STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BEING BACK IN CHAMPAIGN: Illini fourth-year men's basketball head coach remained a leading figure, along with city officials and Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman, in getting the state tournament games back in Champaign for the first time since 1995.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Illini Hit Sunshine State For Another 2021 Class Commit In Three-Star Safety Joriell Washington

Joriell Washington becomes the sixth Florida prospect of the Illini’s 10-member verbal commitment of the 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Football Players Asked To Sign COVID-19 Pledges Before Starting Voluntary Workouts

Illinois players were asked to sign pledge documents before they began the voluntary summer workouts already taking place on the school’s campus.

Matthew Stevens

“Ain’t easy being from Daytona”: How New Commit Theodore Lockley Connected With Illini's Keynodo Hudson

The background of three-star Florida athlete Theodore Lockley includes a father in jail, a hometown of violence and fortunately, a strong mother and a recruiting call from Illinois assistant coach Keynodo Hudson.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Recruiting Momentum Rolls On As Three-Star 2021 Florida Athlete Theodore Lockley Commits

Three-star athlete Theodore Lockley is the fifth Florida prospect of the Illini’s nine verbal commitments for the 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew Stevens

Seven Illini Football Players Named To Athlon Sports’ All-Big Ten Teams

Seven Illinois football players were selected by Athlon Sports to its All-Big Ten teams including three offensive linemen and first-time punter Blake Hayes.

Matthew Stevens

Brad Underwood on IHSA State Tourney in Champaign: “It belongs here”

Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood's feeling on the IHSA state boys’ tournament being back home in Champaign is clear: He's a fan.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/Sports Illustrated Morning Update With Matthew Stevens

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' video, publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top three stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

While Illini Push Toward Sept. 4th Opener, Dr. Anthony Fauci Doubts If Football Is Played in 2020

Less than a day after the NCAA rolled out a six-week preseason practice plan, Dr. Anthony Facui has different ideas about football beginning in the fall.

Matthew Stevens

“He is in town”: Kofi Cockburn Back In Champaign, Still Undecided On Basketball Future

Kofi Cockburn has been back in Champaign-Urbana but Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has no update on his basketball future.

Matthew Stevens

NCAA Approves Summer Workout Plan for Men’s and Women’s Basketball To Begin in July

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood will soon be getting an opportunity to have full preseason basketball practices.

Matthew Stevens