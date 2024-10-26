Illini now

Illinois Football Suffers Huge Deficit, Injuries in First Half vs. Oregon

The Illini have more than a 35-3 hole to be upset about at halftime against the top-ranked Ducks

Owen Lewis

Aug 29, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Malik Elzy (8) catches a touchdown in from of Eastern Illinois Panthers defensive back Isaiah Houi (23) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Malik Elzy (8) catches a touchdown in from of Eastern Illinois Panthers defensive back Isaiah Houi (23) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
No. 20 Illinois took quite a beating in the first half against Oregon on Saturday. The Ducks scored touchdowns on all but one of their first-half possessions while the Illini sputtered, producing a field goal – and almost nothing else. The 35-3 score is just the start of Illinois' worries, though: a few Illini were dinged up in the process.

Malik Elzy, receiver (knee)

Elzy posed the best offensive hope the Illini had in the whole first half. He broke open downfield – as open as any Illini pass-catcher managed to be all half – but quarterback Luke Altmyer didn't see him. Insult to injury: Elzy crumpled to the ground shortly after from what appeared to be a knee injury and was helped off the field.

Kaleb Patterson, defensive back (knee)

This one seemed like a freak accident. Trying to avoid getting caught in a pileup, Patterson leapt over a mass of bodies and got his foot caught, then appeared to wrench his knee while trying to regain his balance.

Tyler Strain, defensive back (ankle)

Strain. What are the odds? Actually we have no idea what the diagnosis is, but Strain, after sprawling for a tackle just before the half, grabbed at his ankle as he lay on the turf and limped to the sidelines with assistance.

More information to come as it becomes available.

