Halftime Update: Illinois Football Trails Oregon 35-3
Even No. 20 Illinois' highlight plays against top-ranked Oregon in the first half Saturday in Eugene were busted-broke.
With the Illini down 21-3 and in grave danger of being blown out before the band hits the field at halftime, quarterback Luke Altmyer threw a pretty outside-shoulder pass to receiver Pat Bryant down the right sideline. Bryant, mauled on the play by the Ducks defensive back, somehow extended his right arm to tip the ball and then haul it into the crook of his arm.
But after the initial call of a first-down completion, a replay revealed that the nose of the ball had touched the turf before Bryant secured it. No gain – and no pass-interference penalty.
Once again, no dice for the Illini.
By the time Ducks running back Noah Wittington broke into the open on an up-the-gut shotgun run and leveled Illinois' deep safety before walking into the end zone at 6:09 of the quarter, the day – and so much of the joy of this 2024 Illini season – felt utterly lost.
Oh, and then the Ducks scored again.