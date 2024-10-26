Illini now

Halftime Update: Illinois Football Trails Oregon 35-3

Even the Illini's eye-catching first-half plays against the Ducks ultimately broke bad

Jason Langendorf

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Even No. 20 Illinois' highlight plays against top-ranked Oregon in the first half Saturday in Eugene were busted-broke.

With the Illini down 21-3 and in grave danger of being blown out before the band hits the field at halftime, quarterback Luke Altmyer threw a pretty outside-shoulder pass to receiver Pat Bryant down the right sideline. Bryant, mauled on the play by the Ducks defensive back, somehow extended his right arm to tip the ball and then haul it into the crook of his arm.

But after the initial call of a first-down completion, a replay revealed that the nose of the ball had touched the turf before Bryant secured it. No gain – and no pass-interference penalty.

Once again, no dice for the Illini.

By the time Ducks running back Noah Wittington broke into the open on an up-the-gut shotgun run and leveled Illinois' deep safety before walking into the end zone at 6:09 of the quarter, the day – and so much of the joy of this 2024 Illini season – felt utterly lost.

Oh, and then the Ducks scored again.

Halftime: Oregon 35, Illinois 3

