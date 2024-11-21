Play of the Week: Illinois Football's Josh McCray Stiff-Arms Into End Zone
In No. 24 Illinois’ 38-16 win over Michigan State last Saturday, there were exceptional plays galore – both on the ground and through the air.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer’s two passing touchdowns dominated the headlines, as both his 57-yard first-quarter dot to receiver Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin’s mind-boggling end-zone catch were quite impressive.
Meanwhile, running back Josh McCray’s three rushing touchdowns – the most by an Illini back in a game since 2010 – somehow slipped under the radar. All three are worth an extra look, but it was McCray's 11-yard scamper in the first quarter that showcased a number of his skills while also providing what might have been the turning point in the game.
On first-and-10 on the Spartans 11-yard line, Illinois was nursing a 7-6 lead with a minute and change remaining in the opening quarter. The Illini, who had settled for field goals (or, worse, empty possessions) at the end of too many drives in recent weeks, were seeking to cap a drive that had already spanned 12 plays with a touchdown to extend their lead and stifle the Spartans' momentum following their own touchdown drive.
McCray, positioned to the right of Altmyer in a shotgun formation, took the handoff and, seeing the pile of bodies at the line of scrimmage, quickly bounce the run outside, where he had just one Spartans defender to beat.
With an excellent display of strength and balance, McCray stiff-armed MSU defensive back Jaylen Thompson to create just enough daylight along the right sideline to tightrope the remaining few yards to breach the goal line.
After kicker David Olano knocked the extra point through the uprights, the Illini extended their lead to 14-6 and never looked back, wrapping their final home game of the 2024 campaign and leaving the denizens of Memorial Stadium with nothing but good vibes.